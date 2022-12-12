ROMULUS — Seneca County sheriff’s deputies and investigators handled about 16,000 calls for service last year, ranging from minor complaints to major crimes.
So far this year, that number has exceeded 18,000 — and climbing.
“I will be analyzing the numbers to see just where the increases are and how many are self-generated vs. calls from the public,” Undersheriff John Cleere said. “We know there has been an increase in domestic violence and mental health calls. As we approach the end of the year, I’m going to break it down into individual call nature codes to see what’s going on.”
In their monthly report for November, Cleere and Sheriff Tim Luce said deputies and investigators responded to 400 more complaints than they did in November 2021.
“My hope is that the further we get from the pandemic and the collateral issues that went with it, the more proactive our officers become,” Cleere said. “I think that during the pandemic proactive policing all but disappeared.”
The sheriff’s office annual Citizens Academy wrapped up in November. Just three people graduated this year.
“We lost some people to illness,” Cleere said. “We may rethink the dates of the academy to get it away from flu season.”
Luce and Cleere report the following for November:
Nov. 2 — Several welfare fraud investigations wrapped up with the arrest of six people. Charges included eight felonies and four misdemeanors.
Nov. 9 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Lodi. The suspect allegedly tried to drive into patrol vehicles and resisted arrest.
Nov. 14 — A suspect was charged with menacing after he allegedly swung a stick of lumber at an officer and threatened to kill him.
Nov. 17 — Investigators solved several crimes after officers responded to a burglary in progress in Covert. The suspect, allegedly armed with a gun, was arrested.
Nov. 22 — Deputies and several area fire departments responded to a combine fire in Covert that caused more than $15,000 in damage.
The sheriff’s office held its first multi-disciplinary Crisis Intervention Team training last month. The class included police, correction officers, probation officers, and a social worker.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 1,599 calls in November, making 62 arrests. The narcotics unit initiated nine new drug cases and made four arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 14 cases. It has recouped more than $139,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 12 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 28. There were 52 inmate transports.
In the civil division, there were 41 summons/complaints/services and 19 income executions. Deputies assisted with 13 evictions.