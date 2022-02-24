SENECA FALLS — Selling Girl Scout cookies can teach young girls lessons in business and responsibility. For the Leone sisters, there’s been one in geography as well.
With their mother Giovanna’s support, Bella, 7, and Nicolette, 5, this year set a goal of selling Girl Scout cookies to customers in each of the United States. So far, they’ve clinched sales in 39 of the 50 states, plus Italy and Canada.
Bella, a second-grader at Frank Knight Elementary School, is a Brownie and Nicolette, a kindergartener, is a Daisy, both with Troop 60441. The sisters spoke about their project as they sat on a couch, with a color-coded map on the wall behind them that is updated daily with each new sale.
As the more experienced Scout, Bella answered the majority of questions while Nicolette immediately echoed her answers in a show of affirmation, or perhaps older sister adoration.
Leone learned of some other Scout parents doing something similar to add a twist to the annual Girl Scout fundraiser.
“I said, ‘Why not?’ Let’s do something fun because we’ve been selling cookies for two years now,” she said.
The challenge of trying to sell in every state has not only increased their sales, it’s piqued Bella’s and Nicolette’s interest in the different states and what they’re known for.
“And it’s a good learning experience for me too,” said their mother, who was born and raised in Canada (where she was a Girl Guide, the Canadian equivalent of a Scout). She is married to Bernard Leone.
Bella, whose favorite Girl Scout cookie is the Samoa, said she and her sister — who favors Thin Mints — have made videos about their goal, which have been posted on their mother’s social media accounts. They also have emailed “a bunch of friends and family” who have been sharing and tagging their posts (hashtag #50statechallenge) to snag more customers in different locales.
If people aren’t interested in cookies but still want to be part of the project, they can order cookies to be donated. This year donations are going to Meals on Wheels and teacher organizations.
The Leone sisters have traveled to Pennsylvania and Florida, but this effort has whetted their appetite for trips elsewhere. Nicolette is interested in visiting Washington, D.C. and Bella has her eye on Nevada to check out the Pink Wawa Arcade (pink is her favorite color).
Leone has a friend in Hawaii, which helped cross that difficult state off the list.
“The one I was surprised getting so quickly was Alabama,” she said, adding it’s fun seeing which states will get colored in as “done” on their map.
“Every night I come home and check their cookie [account] and I see all these states popping up,” Leone said. Remaining as of Wednesday evening were Arkansas, Delaware, Nebraska, Idaho, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wyoming. The sale deadline is March 29; with a month to go it seems likely the Leone girls will reach their goal.