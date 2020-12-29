GENEVA — Seneca Meadows landfill is less than 10 miles east of this Ontario County city — and Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera considers that close enough for Geneva to formally oppose the landfill’s plans to expand.
Camera has asked that his resolution opposing Seneca Meadows Inc.’s application for new and modified permits be adopted. The measure would be placed on the agenda for Council’s Jan. 6 meeting.
“The Geneva City Council is responsible for the health, safety and economic vitality of its residents and their immediate environment encompassing the northern Seneca and Cayuga lake areas, the place most affected by the continuing operation of the SMI landfill,” Camera said. “As the City Council takes its guardian status seriously, this resolution is to go on record to oppose this effort and support the Seneca Falls Town Board’s effort to oppose this expansion and support Local Law 3 of 2016.”
Local Law 3 of 2016 stipulates that the landfill must by the end of 2025, and that no new solid waste disposal facilities are allowed in the town after that date. That law conflicts with SMI’s plan, which would add 15 years of life to the landfill at its current deposit rate.
Camera’s resolution states that SMI violates Seneca Falls town code by “chronically allowing” noxious odors to extend beyond the landfill and into the surrounding area. It states that SMI “continues to use meaningless and ingenuous excuses for these infractions of law, assaults on the Finger Lakes environment and their disregard for our communities.”
The resolution supports the Seneca Falls Town Board and its residents in maintaining Local Law 3. It requests the state Department of Environmental Conservation, in a new solid waste management plan expected to be released early next year, to reaffirm and present a strategy to support local efforts that eventually will eliminate the need for landfills like Seneca Meadows.