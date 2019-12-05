ALBANY — In a state where a huge budget deficit looms, Assemblyman Brian Manktelow can’t fathom how New York could spend up to $100 million a year in matching funds for political candidates as part of an effort by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to root out political corruption.
“We’re at a deficit of $6.5 billion, mostly in Medicaid spending,” said Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons. “There’s some other things to be spending tax dollars on (besides political campaigns).”
Manktelow said that the money could be used for things such as infrastructure and aiding the homeless, and in particular, veterans.
Lawmakers this year gave a politically appointed commission until Dec. 1 to come up with a plan that would allow candidates to qualify for public matching funds. Cuomo has promised the program would be “the best in the United States” and said the matter was too thorny to leave up to lawmakers who have long failed to pass such reform.
Under proposals approved by commissioners, New Yorkers who give $250 or less to candidates would see their donations matched with public funds 6 to 1 for statewide office candidates such as governor. And residents giving to their local candidates also would see a match: 12 to 1 for the first $50, 9 to 1 for the next $100 and 8 to 1 for the final $100.
Commissioners voted to delay the program four years for state legislative races and six years for statewide races. The commission’s plan also will address how much money candidates must raise from small donors to qualify for matching public funds.
The commission voted for limits of $5,000 per donor for Assembly races and $10,000 for Senate races, down from roughly $9,000 and $19,000. New York’s campaign finance limits are the highest in the country, and federal presidential candidates can raise $5,600 from a single donor.
State Assemblyman Brian Kolb, R-131 of Canandaigua, said it comes down to this: “New York taxpayers should not be forced to fund political campaigns.”
He said in a statement that “people already dealing with one of the nation’s worst tax climates are now being asked to pay for robocalls, campaign mailers and political ads. It shows how out-of-touch Democrats are with the lives of everyday New Yorkers.”
“We haven’t leveled the playing field or created any more accountability from the most affluent, aggressive and active donors — SuperPACs and well-funded unions,” Kolb added.
The Assembly minority leader said the commission was “hijacked early on, fueled by the governor’s personal vendetta against minor party lines.”
Cuomo claimed minor parties would increase the cost of public campaign financing, but critics say weakening minor parties shouldn’t be the trade-off for getting money out of politics.
The governor has scoffed at critics who say he wants to punish the Working Families Party for backing actress and activist Cynthia Nixon in her primary challenge to Cuomo. The party backed the governor in the general election.
State Sen. Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, agrees with Republican colleagues Kolb and Manktelow.
“Hard-working taxpayers are now being asked to dig even deeper to pay for political campaigns,” she said in a statement to the Finger Lakes Times. “That’s just wrong. These so-called reforms will do nothing to reduce corruption or make life better for the average person. New York State has a ballooning deficit and some of the highest taxes in the nation. It’s not hard to come up with better ways to spend this money, such as by reducing taxes or fixing crumbling roads. Spending $100 million of our tax dollars on TV ads for politicians won’t fix this problem and might just make it worse.”
Manktelow isn’t convinced the current system is broken.
“I do fundraisers. I ask for help,” he said.
The better tack, he said, might be limiting the amount that can be spent on campaigns.
“We shouldn’t be paying taxes to help others run for office,” he said.
Voting rights groups and nearly 40 Democratic legislators are calling on lawmakers this month to further lower contribution limits, ensure independent oversight and leave minor political parties alone.
Kolb said the commission “was an effort to extinguish the voices of third parties, a rigged process that favors the status quo and Democrats in power and another way for Albany to dig deeper into the pockets of taxpayers.”
Lawmakers also can tweak the plan when they return in January. The commission, meanwhile, is facing a court hearing this month on lawsuits filed by Republicans, minor political parties and good government groups who claim the commission is overstepping its authority.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.