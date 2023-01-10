CANANDAIGUA — For the first time in more than a century, a West Bloomfield town supervisor is chairing the Ontario County Board of Supervisors.
Todd Campbell was elected unanimously as board chairman at the group’s reorganizational meeting Thursday. (Jan. 5) He has been West Bloomfield’s supervisor since 2014.
“I am honored that my peers thought enough of me to vote me in as chairman,” Campbell said by phone Friday. “I will do my best to move the county in a positive direction on all fronts.”
Campbell was the board’s vice chairman last year under Victor Supervisor Jack Marren, who announced last fall that he would not seek an 11th term as chairman. Campbell noted that Marren will remain the board’s representative on the New York State Association of Counties.
“Jack has been a mentor, especially last year when I was vice chair,” Campbell said. “I don’t plan on any major changes as far as the board is concerned. This Board of Supervisors is not a political entity. We don’t have a Republican side and a Democratic side. Our board members vote with our residents in mind, and I don’t see that changing.”
County officials said this is the first time in 110 years that a West Bloomfield supervisor has chaired the county board.
Campbell worked for 30 years in the computer software and sales field, including stints with companies such as IBM and Apple.
“I do some woodworking now, mostly as a hobby, so I have the time to devote to my elected position as West Bloomfield town supervisor and now as chairman of the county board,” he said.
Campbell has chaired two high-profile county panels over the years: Last fall, he headed a committee that looked into allegations of misconduct in the sheriff’s office following the resignations of Sheriff Kevin Henderson and Undersheriff Dave Frasca, and he also chaired the county’s Alternatives to Incarceration program, known as the “Campbell Commission.”
He said in addition to the sheriff’s office controversy, the board also dealt with the sudden resignation of former county Administrator Mary Krause in 2020.
“The board has had to deal with some unfortunate circumstances lately,” he said. “However, our current county administrator (Chris DeBolt) is doing a wonderful job, and I look forward to moving forward with our new sheriff (Dave Cirencione).”
At last week’s meeting, Campbell chose town of Seneca Supervisor Drew Wickham as vice chairman of the county board. Campbell noted that Wickham’s town is the site of the county landfill, which is expected to reach capacity in 2028.
“I want Drew to be a voice in regard to the landfill,” Campbell said. “That will certainly be an important issue we will be dealing with over the next several years.”
“I am honored to be chosen for the vice chairman role. I look forward to the opportunity to assume a greater leadership role on the board,” Wickham wrote in an email to the Times. “We have an incredible team at the county and I look forward to working with them on our challenges as well as all of the opportunities we have in Ontario County.”