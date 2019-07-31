GALEN — The old towpath along the former Enlarged Erie Canal — the second incarnation of the state waterway — appears to be an ideal location for the extension of the state’s canal trail in Wayne County. The old canal bed here still has water in it, as does old Lock 54, which sits next to the path.
Work is progressing nicely, with some sections complete and others close to completion with a crushed-stone subsurface that is just waiting for a stone-dust topping.
However, going west at Peters Road work is at a standstill, the result of a property dispute between Wayne County and a Galen landowner. Both claim to be owners of a section of a 2,000-foot piece of the former state canal lands.
Work being done by Seneca Stone Corp. of Seneca Falls for the New York State Canal Corp. in this area has come to a halt, said Kevin Rooney, the county’s director of public works. The county claims the Chadwicks have obstructed the canal path with boulders and downed trees. The land dispute has resulted in what Rooney called “choice words, some threats” by the adjacent owners, Floyd and Linda Chadwick, against the contractor.
“It really started in the fall when we realized that the trail was being blocked,” Rooney said. “It got more heated in the last two months.
“It’s not worth a confrontation. We’ve had the sheriff’s office there. Sheriff (Barry) Virts advised us to walk away.”
At its July 16 meeting, the Wayne County Board of Supervisors took action to resolve the dispute, authorizing County Attorney Dan Connors to take legal action to establish ownership. In the meantime, said Rooney, “the contractor has suspended work in this area. They’ve moved farther east.”
Connors said that as far as the county is concerned, there is no dispute about ownership. He said he has paperwork that documents that Wayne County paid the New York State Canal Corp. $2,000 for the 3 1/2-mile section of abandoned canal land in 1987. The property transfer was recorded in the Wayne County Clerk’s Office in 1988.
Connors said the Chadwicks are claiming “adverse possession,” meaning someone can claim ownership of a piece of land if the person can prove that he or she maintained the property for 10 years. Connors said the law does not apply to municipal property that has a public use. Further, said Connors, it is the county that has been maintaining the property, and he added that the public has been using it, even in the unimproved state.
“I think we can establish public use,” he said.
The county wanted to survey the land in an effort to establish ownership, but Connors said the Chadwicks would not allow the surveyor onto the property.
Connors said the case is before Wayne County Court Judge Rick Healy. After a short court session last week, it was adjourned until Aug. 9.
The Chadwicks are being represented by Lyons attorney John Porter, who did not return a phone call on Monday requesting comment. A call to the Chadwicks’ listed phone number went unanswered Tuesday afternoon.
Connors said the Chadwicks are concerned about off-road motorcycles and similar vehicles on the path, and the county is hoping to allay their fears.
“It’s the county’s hope that we can get this thing resolved,” said Connors, who said the Canal Corp. “wants to get in (to the section) this year to get some work done.”
Canal Corp. spokesperson Steven Gosset said he was unfamiliar with the dispute.
Rooney explained that while it is a state-funded project, it has become a county issue because the county owns the land.
