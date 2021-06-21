WATERLOO — The New York State canal system runs right through the communities of Macedon, Waterloo and Savannah.
Those three canal communities will host state-sponsored free programs that showcase the waterway’s uniqueness and versatility.
In Macedon, beginning today through Sept. 5, outdoor enthusiasts can sign up for a kayak trip at 9:45 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, starting at Lock E-30, and a 12:30 p.m. bicycle trip along the canal side to Fairport, a 12-mile round trip. The events last about two hours an dare suitable for those age 12 and older.
There is limited availability and those interested should book now through Erie Canal Adventures.
In Waterloo, from June 25 to Aug. 15, people can take a bicycle trip along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Trail, a 5.5-mile trip, from Waterloo to Seneca Lake State Park. After exploring the park and nearby city of Geneva, participants can board a pontoon boat at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva to return to Waterloo on the canal.
This will be offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The trip will take about three hours and is suitable for those age 12 and older. There is limited availability and trips can be booked now through Finger Lakes Water Adventures.
In Savannah, the free excursion will launch by kayak from the Rivers Crossing Campground. Participants will have a guided paddle tour along the Erie Canal and Clyde River in search of bald eagles, herons and other wildlife adjacent to the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge.
This will be offered from July 9 to Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The trip takes about two hours and is suitable for those age 12 and older.
There is limited availability and bookings can be made through the Montezuma Audubon Center in Savannah.
For more information, go to https://www.canals.ny.gov/onthecanals/.
The free events are co-sponsored by the state Canal Corporation and the New York Power Authority.
“The On the Canals excursions program is an innovative, new use for New York’s canal system and one that is sure to entice travelers to visit and experience it for what is really is, scenic water and trailways steeped in rich history offering boundless opportunities for exploration and recreation,” said Brian Stratton, Canal Corporation director.
The state canal system opened for its 197th season in May. All locks and bridges on the Erie, Champlain, Oswego an Cayuga-Seneca canals will operate through Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Boaters seeking information on lock hours and locations should go to https://www.canals.ny.gov/. Canal system users are also encouraged to register to receive updates through the “Notice to Mariners” notification program.