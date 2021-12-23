LYONS — The Canalside Mobile Home Park, where living conditions have drawn the concern of local and state officials over the past few years, is closing.
The park owner, Providence Housing Corp., which had planned to redevelop the park with new manufactured homes, has advised residents in a letter they will need to move out, hopefully by the end of January. Residents will receive roughly $20,000 to pay for relocation costs.
Providence said it made the decision because of the inability to get approval from the town for its redevelopment plan.