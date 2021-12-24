LYONS — The remaining residents at the beleaguered Canalside Mobile Home Park on Old Lyons Road must leave the site next month after the owners announced it is being shut down.
Canalside’s owner and a state senator are blaming the town for the outcome, saying it stonewalled a project that would have placed approximately 30 new manufactured homes on the site and removed most of the aging structures.
Only five of the homes at the trailer park were occupied, said Ellen Wayne, commissioner of social services for Wayne County.
The park has been under scrutiny over the past few years for health and safety reasons.
Residents were given letters this week by Providence Canalside Housing Corp., part of Providence Housing, informing them of the decision to shut the park down. Providence obtained the site after the property went into foreclosure late last year.
“It is with sadness that I must advise you that the Canalside Mobile Home Park will be closing,” said Mark Greisberger, president of Providence. “We were unable to get a redevelopment plan approved by the town of Lyons in an expedited manner, and it was impossible to predict if and when a redevelopment plan would be approved.”
Residents were informed that they will get approximately $20,000 for relocation costs, minus any back rent or water charges. They are being asked to vacate by the end of January.
Providence’s decision to shut down the park follows a letter by New York State Homes and Community Renewal to Greisberger that said the agency can no longer support state funding for the aging mobile home park’s redevelopment.
“Despite our confidence in the project and in Providence, and the overwhelming support for the project from residents, the county and local elected officials, we believe the leadership within the town of Lyons has, despite their initial support for the project, made it clear that they have no intention of allowing Providence to move forward with the redevelopment plan for Canalside Manufactured Home Park,” wrote Madelin Fletcher, the agency’s director of distressed asset preservation. “After more than a year, the town continues to withhold site plan approval and has not meaningfully assisted in identifying a pathway towards achieving that goal.”
The agency notes that it had committed close to $1 million for the project.
The news was met with anger and disappointment by Lyons’ state representatives, Pam Helming, R-54 of Canandaigua, and Brian Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons.
“To learn that Providence Housing and New York State Homes and Community Renewal have been forced to pull the plug on the redevelopment of the Canalside Manufactured Home Park in Lyons is deeply troubling,” Helming said in a statement provided to the Finger Lakes Times. “Despite the desire and hard work of many involved agencies, elected officials, and local community partners, the town of Lyons has essentially put up roadblocks at every turn, making it impossible for the state to continue investing in this project.”
Manktelow was equally distressed with the news.
“I’m disappointed that this project wasn’t able to move forward,” Manktelow said. “I’m on the angry side as well.”
Manktelow said he’s also upset at the timing of the letter by Providence to residents, who essentially have just weeks to leave homes they may have had for many years.
“Why would you do that before Christmas?” he asked. “I just don’t believe you do things that way.”
Greisberger could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Lyons Supervisor-Elect Jim Brady, currently a member of the Town Board, said the project was being reviewed by the town Zoning Board of Appeals, but believes there is general opposition to it on the part of the town.
“It’s a very bad location,” Brady said, “and it’s been a bad location for all these years.”
He noted the park is on a curve on Old Lyons Road with a 45 mph speed limit, making it a safety issue for stopped school buses. Even more, Brady continued, it’s just not a good use of state tax dollars. He said the estimated $4 million price tag for the project could be better spent by Providence, affiliated with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, in downtown Lyons to rehabilitate buildings and create affordable housing.
“What I want is what’s best for the town of Lyons,” Brady said.
He said that while the homes may be new now, they won’t be in 20 years, and claimed that the property won’t be on the tax rolls because Providence is a non-profit housing agency.
Brady said the property could be used for more traditional housing, saying it’s possible that patio homes may be proposed for the land.
County Administrator Rick House expressed frustration that the project has been killed and noted that the county faces the task of assisting the evicted residents.
That work is in the hands of social services, Wayne said.
“The Department of Social Services’ Temporary Assistance and Child and Family Services teams are reaching out to the households directly to determine their immediate needs and to assist with their long-term transitional plans,” she said.
House said a lot “hoops were jumped” to put the redevelopment of Canalside together and wonders why the town would not be supportive.
“We had a chance to provide good, affordable housing,” he said, noting that residents would pay no more than 30% of their monthly income to live in the development. “It’s frustrating.”
Helming agreed.
“When I called HCR (Housing and Community Renewal) and Dina Levy (senior vice president of single family and community development at the agency) let me know funding was available to help the residents and the community, it was like winning the lottery,” Helming said. “Had the town approved this project, the benefits to the community would have been tremendous. New, energy efficient homes. An ability to provide reasonably priced housing for seniors, our veterans and local families. And incentives for first time homebuyers. Proposed new infrastructure, including sewer would have helped protect the Erie Canal located across the street. And the sewer could have been extended to allow nearby properties to connect and encourage further development, if that was the town’s desire.”
Manktelow feels for the soon-to-be-displaced residents, many of whom he and Helming got to meet when power was shut off to the park in 2019 because of faulty wiring. In particular, he thought of a veteran he met there.
“Everyone has worked so hard to help these individuals,” said Manktelow, noting the state funding Helming was able to secure. “I’m disappointed we couldn’t get this done.”