CANANDAIGUA — The July 9 storms that dumped 5.8 inches of rain in a three-hour period caused massive flooding and property damage in the city and town of Canandaigua.
Many drainage systems could not handle the volume. Sucker Brook, a major inlet to Canandaigua Lake that runs through the city, overflowed its banks.
City Council and the town board have scheduled a joint meeting for 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Routes 5&20 town offices to discuss flood-mitigation steps the municipalities can take, separately and together.
At Council’s environmental committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday night, Kevin Olvany, manager of the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council, will present information, study results, and work that has been done to mitigate flooding. He also will offer suggestions on how to move forward.