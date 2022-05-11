CANANDAIGUA — On average, 22 current and former military personnel commit suicide every day.
Lawrence Gamba and Jim Wicker are stunned by that number — and they want to do something about it.
Working with American Legion Post 256, they have put together an event to bring attention to the suicide rate and find ways to lower it. The event, called Challenge 22, begins at 9 a.m. May 21 at the legion’s 454 N. Main St. post home.
After a posting of the colors, the day will feature a car show, six hours of music with an Elvis impersonator, a silent auction, numerous food trucks, and a 2.6-mile walk through the downtown area.
All money raised from the event will go to four local organizations that have people and programs in place to work with those that are in need of help: the Canandaigua VA, Warrior Salute, Equicenter, and the Marine Corps Coordinating Council. Representatives of the four organizations will be present to discuss issues associated with suicide among veterans and in general.
Donations can be made at the event, by visiting MCL468.com or ALNY256.com, or by mailing a check to MCL468, P.O. Box 14, Canandaigua, NY 14424. Checks should be made out to MCL468.
Challenge 22 T-shirts will be available at the event for $15.
“The main focus is to fund programs that help reduce the possibility of the individual committing suicide,” Gamba said. “Our goal through this program is to help as many individuals and families as possible.”
The Challenge 22 program does not give money to individuals in need directly, or to national fundraising activities. The money stays in the Rochester and Finger Lakes area and is distributed through the four organizations that have the means to help an individual thinking of suicide.
“We know of several families that have been affect by one of their members committing suicide,” Wicker said. “The goal of this event is to help fund those organizations that can identify and help those individuals with problems and avoid them committing suicide.”
The legion started the Challenge 22 program four years ago to bring awareness and focus to the number of suicides that were being committed by service personnel and veterans. Wicker said the average number of veteran suicides four years ago was 22 and it has not gone down, prompting organizers to continue the program.
“The No. 1 mission of all veteran organizations is to take care of our fellow brothers, sisters and their families,” Wicker said. “We do that throughout the year in many ways with success, but when it comes to helping those that are considering suicide, we do not, in most cases, have the training or skills to do the job successfully.”
He said that’s why the money raised goes to organizations that have the training and skills to help those contemplating suicide to not take that step.