FARMINGTON — Covid-related cancellations have whetted the appetite for many entertainment-related activities — and antiquing is no different.
That’s why Canandaigua Classic Antique Show and Sale Co-Chairwoman Marianne Gallagher is expecting a good crowd on Super Bowl Sunday, when the 22nd annual show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack.
Covid-19 canceled the 2021 show, and Gallagher noted the emergence of the Omicron variant forced organizers of the Salt City Winter Antiques Show to scrap their mid-January event. She thinks antiques lovers will be ready to shop.
“This will be the first regional show, and we generally have 700-900 people that will come,” said Gallagher, who organizes the show with Cheryl VanDenburg as a Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua event.
The Canandaigua Classic features more than 40 quality antique dealers, with several new vendors this year, including ones from New York City and Vermont. Dealers will be selling an assortment of country and period furniture, clocks, textiles, jewelry, lighting fixtures, paintings, books, linens, and a potpourri of other antique treasures. Returning this year will be Rochester-area antiques expert H. Price Prazar, who for $6 will give a verbal appraisal of any antique or collectible.
New this year will be the Wraps on Wheels food truck and a food court inside where attendees can eat.
“Usually we have a waiting list (of vendors),” Gallagher said. “We invite people to the show. We have a fairly regular crowd.”
Among those returning dealers is Cara Meyers of Fairport, for whom selling antiques has been a longtime family affair. She started helping her parents, Don and Dott Naetzker, as a youngster; she and her husband, Ben, started their own business about 35 years ago, enlisting their two children — just as her father did with her.
Meyers and her husband specialize in country furniture, early brass, ceramics, paintings, sewing tools and fabrics, as well as more rustic found furniture and items. She has been involved with the Canandaigua show since its early beginnings — “since way back when the venue was on Main Street down in Canandaigua,” she wrote in an email.
Meyers praised show organizers for attracting dealers with a wide breadth of quality antiques and collectibles. Plus, it’s just a fun day chatting with buyers and sellers alike who share a love of antiques.
“It will be great to be back with all of our dealer friends and customers, and the liveliness and activity that comes along with a show — it has been too long!,” Meyers wrote, noting they have not been actively selling during the pandemic and consequently are really looking forward to this show.
Gallagher not only helps organize the Canandaigua Classic, she also sells collectibles at Ontario Mall Antiques on Route 332. She said it’s been busy throughout the pandemic, perhaps because people have spent more time at home and have been renovating and improving their surroundings.
“I think many people, even the young people, realize that antiques do hold their value,” she said.
Proceeds from the show will be donated to a non-profit cause in the greater Canandaigua area. Gallagher mentioned that a Kiwanis-supported project has been the 23,000-square-foot Inclusion in Motion playground on Outhouse Road near the Canandaigua Civic Center. Planners still hope to raise about $100,000 ($900,000 has been raised so far) to fund a pavilion near the playground, she said.