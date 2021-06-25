CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Athena Leadership Program is seeking nominations for its 2021 Leadership and Young Professional Leadership awards.
The list of women submitted for each category will be pared to five finalists, each of whom will be honored at a private reception and public awards dinner in November. The two recipients will be announced at the organization’s annual dinner and awards Nov. 18 at The Lake House on Canandaigua.
Since its inception, the Canandaigua Athena Leadership Program has awarded 50 women, honored hundreds more, and generated more than $100,000 in scholarship assistance to education and empower students of all ages.
The leadership program notes that the nomination process can take time. Visit www.CanandaiguaATHENA.com to find out how to propose a nominee.
Contact Molly Kleven at the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce at MKleven@CanandaiguaChamber.com or (585) 394-4400 with questions.