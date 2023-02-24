CANANDAIGUA — In order for the Canandaigua City School District to continue to use “Braves” as its nickname, logo or mascot, it must receive written permission from a federally recognized tribe in New York state.
And, even if it gets that approval, it can be withdrawn at any time.
“A major question is do we want to go through a process of getting a tribal approval, which could be withdrawn at any time, or just agree to a name change,” Superintendent of Schools Jamie Farr asked.
Farr said earlier this week chances are slim that such approval will be obtained, although school officials will continue to try. The district is facing an April 30 deadline, and several things are working against obtaining approval by then, Farr noted.
“I have written to Chief Ricky Armstrong of the Seneca Nation near Buffalo, making a case for us retaining the Braves name and the way we use it,” Farr said. “He wrote back agreeing we made a strong case, given our Native American history, but the tribe is not interested in making a decision on this issue, which they did not create.”
He said that left local officials with the option of approaching the Haudenosaunee Governing Council, which is made up of representatives of the Six Nations Iroquois Confederacy of the Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Mohawk, Oneida and Tusacrora tribes.
“That becomes problematic because that Council does not meet on a regular basis,” Farr said. “We have no idea who to contact to get on their agenda and there’s the high probability they will not consider this or, if they do, do it by April 30.”
“Canandaigua” is an Indian name translating to “The Chosen Place.” Native Americans have a creation story that says life began in Canandaigua. Then there’s the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua between the Six Nations and President George Washington. And, the “Ring of Fire” around Canandaigua Lake at the end of each summer, based on the Seneca Nation fire on Bare Hill, is viewed as a way of giving thanks. In addition, the creation story is told in local schools, all fourth-graders visit the Ganondagan Native American Education Center, all new teachers and aides are trained at Ganondagan, and Native American history is taught in nine of the 12 grades.
“Our symbols are respectful and historically accurate,” Farr said.
In 2001, Canandaigua removed the Indian head logo it had been using, replacing it with one using the Friendship Belt and an arrow through the letters “CA.”
A new name gaining support is “Brave.” Farr said many feel that would depict the bravery of veterans treated at the VA Hospital, of Susan B. Anthony going on trial in Canandaigua for voting in Rochester, of Frederick Douglass talking of the West Indies independence on the Bemis Block, and of first responders.
Another possibility is “Bears,” which relates to a shifting of several letters in Braves and the occasional bear that wanders into the city.
Farr said if no decision is made by April 30, a survey will be sent in May. He would like to see a decision made by the end of the school year so rebranding can take place over the summer, even though the district has until the end of the 2024-25 school year.
Farr said failure to comply with a state Education Department directive could result in loss of state aid, which makes up 40% of the district’s revenue.
A video on the issue is available on the district website.
In December, the district formed a 20-member committee to solicit public input on the Braves nickname. That committee met in December and again at the end of January. Farr said the district also will survey staff, students, families and community members to solicit input about the continued use of the name.
The state Education Department has told all schools using Native American names, logos and mascots statewide they must change. Farr said he understood the district had an agreement with the Buffalo-based Seneca Nation of Indians to use the Braves name. The Senecas’ tribal ancestors lived in the Canandaigua area years before white settlers arrived. He later found out that was not a binding agreement, but one made by a Seneca Nation member of the Heron Clan who did not have tribal authority to formalize any kind of written agreement about the name use.
“Over the years, it is my belief that the notion of an agreement unintentionally became misunderstood and misrepresented,” Farr said.
The Education Department and the state Board of Regents issued a draft regulation on Dec. 12, 2022 regarding Native American school names, symbols and mascots. There was a 60-day comment period before it was to go into effect April 30, 2023. Farr said the regulation allows a school to retain its nickname and logo if it has a written agreement from a federally recognized tribe in New York. Farr said he initiated contact with Seneca Nation officials to ask for approval to keep the Braves name “if it remains the desire of our school community.”
In response to the state’s directive, the Waterloo school district changed its nickname this year from Indians to Tigers. Other area schools with Native American-themed nicknames are Romulus (Warriors) and Red Jacket (Indians).