CANANDAIGUA — Despite a serious lack of snow this winter, the Finger Lakes Winter Carnival will go ahead as planned Friday through Sunday (Jan. 20-22) in Canandaigua and at Bristol Mountain.
The three-day event will showcase local shops, food and beverage offerings, craft activities, and fun winter family activities.
The weekend’s Shop, Sip and Taste events will be offered in downtown Canandaigua, the Canandaigua Lake north end shore, The Lake House, and at Bristol Mountain in South Bristol. There will be local shops, food, beverages, ice bars, themed ice sculptures, live music, lakefront fire pits and Saturday night fireworks over the lake. Each day will showcase 15-20 Finger Lakes specialty businesses at the Event Barn at The Lake House on Canandaigua.
Here’s a look at the schedule for the three days:
Friday: Visit local shops at The Lake House Event Barn on South Main Street. Finger Lakes shops will be featuring specials and extended hours throughout the day.
From 4-8 p.m., Lazy Acres Alpacas will be at The Lake House. There will also be a food truck rodeo from 4-8 p.m. and Shop the Finger Lakes at the Lake House Event Barn from 4-8 p.m.
Saturday: Sip the Finger Lakes will be at The Lake House Event Barn, featuring regional wineries, breweries and distillers that will offer promotions throughout the day.
From noon to 2 p.m., the craft corner in the Lake House will be in the Hammondsport Room.
From noon to 6 p.m., there will again be a food truck rodeo.
From 2-4 p.m., there will be family activities in Kershaw Park on Lakeshore Drive, including Giant Jenga, bowling and more.
From 2-6 p.m., Shop the Finger Lakes will be at The Lake House Event Barn.
At 8 p.m., there will be fireworks over Canandaigua Lake.
Sunday: This is Taste the Finger Lakes Day. The Lake House Event Barn will see restaurants and bars offer promotions and specials throughout the day.
From noon to 2 p.m., the kids craft corner will be in the Hammondsport Room at The Lake House.
From noon to 4 p.m., Lazy Acres Alpacas will be at The Lake House and Taste the Finger Lakes at the Event Barn.
From 1-4 p.m., there will again be family activities at Kershaw Park, including Giant Jenga, bowling and more.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes and the Winter in Canandaigua initiative.
For more information, to book activities or register as a vendor, visit www.fingerlakeswintercarnival.com.