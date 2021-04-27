CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce will provide an update on the “State of Education” at 1 p.m. May 4 via Zoom.
The featured speakers are Jamie Farr, superintendent of the Canandaigua City School District; Robert Nye, president of Finger Lakes Community College; and Amy Storey, president of Keuka College.
The trio will address the changing landscape of education “from cradle to career.” Topics will include remote learning, social distancing, pooled testing, vaccinations and how these and other responses to the COVID-19 pandemic have affected the student, staff and family experience in public schools, as well as commuter and residential colleges.
The conversation will be moderated by Michelle Pedzich, the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chairperson-elect and a 10-year member of the Canandaigua school board.
The online event is free and open to the public. It’s sponsored in part by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust.
Registrations are being accepted at CanandaiguaChamber.com/events.
Contact Chris Cole at ccole@canandaiguachamber.com with questions.