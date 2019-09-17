CANANDAIGUA — Six chefs and a roasted pig.
That sums up a second al fresco event planned by the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce for Oct. 7. This one’s at Lincoln Hill Farm on Route 247.
The Chamber is following up on its inaugural al fresco event that was held in Geneva in June. Local chef Samantha Buyskes will work with colleagues from Nolan’s, Simply Crêpes, Cafe Sol, New York Kitchen, Newbury Park Pastries and Lake to Lake Meats to create an evening of regionally sourced, comfortable and delicious food.
Heron Hill Winery, Young Lion Brewing, Star Cider and The Dalai Java will pour drinks at the event.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $50 per person, with Chamber members getting a 10 percent discount.
The al fresco will be a zero waste event that is designed to be environmentally friendly. People are asked to bring their own reusable tableware and drinking cups. Anyone needing inspiration or accessories should consider Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore facility at 3040 County Road 10.
For more information and reservations, visit chamber@canandaiguachamber.com.