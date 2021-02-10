CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce is hoping to turn some of its downtown space into a spot for co-work development.
The Chamber is soliciting proposals for the creation of a 2,400-square-foot co-working space at its 113 S. Main St. location.
“Informed by national trends and local commitments to bring jobs into downtown centers, activate dormant commercial space and create live-work friendly communities, the Chamber is actively pursuing attractive and affordable new ways to attract and retain business in historic downtown Canandaigua,” Chamber President Ethan Fogg said. “One of those ways is establishing high-quality, convenient, co-work space within the building we have used for offices, meeting space and a visitor center since the early 1990s.”
Fogg said there is roughly 1,200 square feet on the first floor and another 1,200 on the second floor of an adjoining structure to the east.
The Port 100 co-working space in downtown Geneva was part of the inspiration for the effort, Fogg noted, along with similar sites he has visited in other cities. Fogg hopes the project will drive demand for the growing market of upper-floor apartments downtown, as well as the new Factory 243 complex, the old Lisk Manufacturing property on Gorham Street.
Questions about the project, along with requests for clarification, should be emailed to efogg@canandaiguachamber.com before the question-and-answer period ends at 5 p.m. Feb. 19. Questions deemed appropriate to the process, and their answers, will be posted without the names of the inquiring parties.
Letters of interest must be received in person, by emailing Fogg or by regular mail, no later than 2 p.m. Feb. 26 to be considered.
Depending on the number of inquiries received, as many as three firms may be asked to present a more detailed proposal to a committee; the committee’s decisions will be final, Fogg said. All those submitting a letter of interest by the deadline will be told of their status by March 12.
“The success of the project is contingent upon a strong partner, successful financing and other considerations,” Fogg said.