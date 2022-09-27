CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua City Council will vote tonight on a motion authorizing a $28.7 million project development agreement for upgrades to the city’s water resource recovery facility or wastewater treatment plant.
Council has awarded a contract to Johnson Controls of Rochester for a biosolids improvement project at the 40-year-old facility on Saltonstall Street.
Johnson Controls will develop a turnkey project to make improvements at the wastewater facility that includes conversion of the plant from anaerobic digestion to a ThermAer Autothermal Thermophilic Aerobic Digestion system; influent pump replacement; LED lighting; and weatherization upgrades to the building envelope.
Earlier, Council authorized a $30 million bond to finance the project.
The facility was built in 1964 and upgraded in 1980, 2003 and ’11. It is permitted to treat up to 6.5 million gallons of wastewater per day.