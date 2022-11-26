CANANDAIGUA — The 2023 city budget proposal contains a 4.65% increase in the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value. That equates to $7.75, up from $7.41.
City Council wants to see that increase at 4% or less.
City Manager John Goodwin and City Treasurer Nancy Abdallah will offer suggestions to Council on how to accomplish that at a budget work session Tuesday at the Hurley Building.
The proposed $18.7 million general fund budget is up just over $2 million, or 12.4%, from the 2022 spending plan.
What is keeping the tax levy hike at 8% are anticipated increases in sales tax and room occupancy tax revenue in the coming year, according to Goodwin.
With the opening of The Lake House resort at the north end of Canandaigua Lake and the anticipated opening of Hotel Canandaigua near Kershaw Park, Goodwin’s budget could generate $345,000 in room tax revenue in 2023. That compares to $50,898 in 2017.
“This non-property tax revenue growth takes pressure off the real property tax levy,” Goodwin explained.
Goodwin has estimated sales tax revenue in 2023 to be $5.63 million, an increase of $448,104 from 2022.
As of now, the average tax bill for a city residential property owner would rise from $1,383.89 to $1,455.18.
Water rates are projected to increase by 7.9% and sewer rates to rise by 20% in the proposed budget. That means the average water bill will rise by $22.80 annually and the average sewer bill would jump by $67.50 annually.