CANANDAIGUA — City officials have initiated conversations about replacing lead or galvanized-metal water-service lines and restarting an expired community electricity-buying program.
City Council’s environmental committee met Jan. 17 to discuss the expired Gateway Community Power program, which saved participants in Canandaigua more than $300,000 in its first 18 months. That contract, which also covered the village of Victor and the town of Brighton, ended earlier than expected, and the three municipalities have been working to seek a new bid to continue the program for a relaunch this summer.
The three municipalities partnered with third-party administrator Joule Community Power to start the Gateway program in 2021. It enabled all three to pool local electric demand in order to leverage the collective buying power of their residents and small businesses in a effort to secure more favorable terms on their energy supply, protect consumers, and support renewable generation sources.
Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin told the committee that since January 2021, city participants in the program collectively saved $330,900 through the program’s fixed electricity supply rate over the 18 months of the program.
Discussion of a replacement program will continue at the Feb. 21 committee meeting.
The Council’s ordinance committee also met Jan. 17 and continued a discussion that began in October 2022 on mandatory inspection of water-service lines at the time of a property transfer.
“City staff is discussing how the city protects residents and neighboring municipalities from exposure to lead with the utilization of a corrosion control system to reduce lead levels in water by reducing the corrosion of the lead service lines on private property,” Goodwin said.
The Environmental Protection Agency has adopted regulations to further control lead and copper in drinking water. The state Health Department also has directed the city to replace lead service lines in accordance with that EPA rule.
Committee members were told that part of that effort is identifying and taking an inventory of every line within the city’s water-distribution system. To help with that, city staff is recommending a new ordinance that requires the inspection and certification of the water service upon the transfer of property. If a water service is found to be composed of lead or galvanized metal, it must be replaced at the expense of the homeowner prior to the transfer of the property, according to the proposed new ordinance.
Discussion of that ordinance will continue at the Feb. 17 committee meeting.