CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Democratic Party has announced a new candidate for the Ward 3 seat on City Council this fall.
Donna Cator was selected to run on the Democratic line after the party’s original candidate, Marcy Senglaub Bruner, withdrew for personal reasons. Cator will face Republican John Caralozzo.
Cator served on City Council in 2015, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy.
“We are thrilled to add Donna to the ballot and are confident she will hit the campaign trail running,” said Ryan Wilmer, city Democratic Committee chairman. “Donna already has experience on the City Council, is an expert on financial planning and perfectly rounds out our historically well-credentialed Democratic slate.”
Cator has lived in the city for more than 30 years. She is a certified financial planner and a vice president at Canandaigua National Bank and Trust, where she has worked for more than 25 years.
Cator has served on the boards of the local United Way and Finger Lakes Alcoholism Recovery Agency. She is currently a member of the Canandaigua Rotary Club biard and previously was president of Temple Beth-El in Geneva.