CANANDAIGUA — The Department of Motor Vehicles office in Canandaigua will remain closed to in-person transactions Thursday following the death of county Clerk Matt Hoose.
In a news release Wednesday, county officials said people can still drop off registration transactions in the drop-box at the DMV entrance for processing, but all other transactions will need to wait until the office reopens. That is now scheduled for Friday.
"Thank you for your patience," Alissa Bub, deputy county administrator, said in the release.
County officials announced Hoose's passing Tuesday after sheriff's deputies responded to an unattended death at a town of Canandaigua residence that morning. They confirmed Hoose, 54, was the deceased.
Sheriff David Cirencione said the death does not appear to be suspicious.
The DMV office also was closed Wednesday.