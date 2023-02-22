Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

A mixture of rain and snow this evening changing to mainly rain and freezing rain overnight. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A mixture of rain and snow this evening changing to mainly rain and freezing rain overnight. Low around 30F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.