CANANDAIGUA — The state Health Department has determined that public drinking water in the towns of Canandaigua and Bristol met all state standards for quality in 2021.
Water for districts serving portions of both towns comes from the city of Canandaigua water treatment plant on West Lake Road.
The report noted the town of Bristol water district was cited for two violations. Both were for exceeding the maximum contaminant level of stage 2 disinfection by chlorine.
The state’s source-water assessment for Canandaigua Lake found a moderate susceptibility to contamination due to the number of agricultural lands in the assessment area that could result in elevated potential for protozoa, phosphorus, disinfection byproduct precursors and pesticide contamination.
Drinking water provided by a public water system is tested for total coliform or bacteria, turbidity, inorganic compounds, nitrates, nitrites, lead, copper, volatile organic compounds, total trihalomethanes and synthetic organic compounds.
“Our system had no violations. We’re proud that your drinking water meets or exceeds all federal and state requirements,” said James Fletcher, water superintendent for both town water districts.
The city of Canandaigua operates a water treatment plant on West Lake Road that takes in raw water from Canandaigua Lake. The plant provides treated water to the city as well as the town of Canandaigua’s consolidated water districts.
The town of Canandaigua, in turn, supplies the town of Bristol Water District Extension No. 1 through a pump station on Goodale Road in the hamlet of Cheshire. The town also provides city water to parts of the towns of East Bloomfield, Farmington, Hopewell and Gorham.
Some facts and figures:
• The town of Canandaigua serves about 7,280 residents through 2,734 service connections. The town purchased 249 million gallons of water from the city in 2021.
• Average daily water use was 640,000 gallons a day, with a high of 841,000 gallons on a single day.
• The amount of water sold to customers was 235.5 million gallons. An estimated 2.2 million gallons was purchased and used to fill two new, 1.1 million-gallon storage tanks. Another 14 million gallons was used to flush water mains and fire hydrants, fight fires, and for sale of bulk water.
• Water customers were charged a minimum quarterly bill of $26.10 for a 3/4-inch water meter for the first 6,000 gallons of water used. Any water used beyond that was charged at $4.35 per 1,000 gallons of water used.
• The Bristol water district buys its water from the town of Canandaigua and serves about 203 people through 63 service connections. The district purchased 4.9 million gallons in 2021.
The city of Canandaigua adds fluoride to the water for dental health protection.