CANANDAIGUA — An enormous amount of food has been prepared and consumed at 33 S. Main St. over the past 130 years.
There likely has been just as much spirited conversation.
Patty’s Place, as it’s been known since 1994, claims it is now the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Canandaigua. The breakfast eatery had been the second-oldest, but the temporary closing of the old Colonial Inn — it has since reopened as Murphy’s Law Irish Pub at 759 S. Main St. — may have elevated Patty’s Place to No. 1 in terms of consecutive longevity.
Over the years, it has been a place the city’s movers and shakers could dine and chat.
Current own Jennifer Shedrick bought the restaurant from Patty Hotchkiss in February 2017 and kept the name that Hotchkiss had given it in 1994. Shedrick worked there as a waitress for 20 years before buying it.
The interior features photos of local military members and first responders, patriotic signs, and local history photos, including some of the restaurant from years ago.
In between taking orders on a busy day recently, Shedrick said the eatery was hit hard by Covid-19 — “like it did many restaurants.”
“We were doing great in January and February of 2020, but then the pandemic hit in March. We basically closed for three months, until Father’s Day,” Shedrick said. “I lost my lunch cook, so we’ve been a breakfast-only restaurant for some time now.”
Patty’s Place open from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.
“Business hasn’t come back fully to what it was, but it’s getting there,” she said, adding that summer is her best season as tourists come to the area.
One of her most reliable customers is Ted Williams — not the late, great baseball star, but a Gorham resident who is a semi-retired aviation and aerospace illustrator for an advertising agency. He said he was introduced to the restaurant around 1995, liked what he experienced in terms of good food and good company, and has come back almost every day since.
“I was introduced to the place by a local attorney named Ed Hanley, who’s now 93,” Williams said. “I’ve never met a bad person here and the conversation has been as good as the food. In its day, it was the place for breakfast or lunch for the movers and shakers of Canandaigua.”
Research shows that when the Dwyer Block on the east side of South Main near the railroad tracks was built in 1892, a restaurant known as the Railroad Lunch opened at 33 S. Main St. It was sold in 1906 to F.C. Andrews, who renamed it the Star Lunchroom, with no alcohol served.
The next owner was Ned Gibson of Gorham Street, who operated it through the Depression, until 1942. Gibson was described as an “affable and dapper gentleman” who maintained a sitting room with leather furniture between the dining room and kitchen.
In 1942, Bill “Red” Hanover of Park Place bought the restaurant. Business was good as a result of wartime traffic on the railroad, which ran through Canandaigua on its way to Washington, D.C. Hanover opened a lunch counter in the train lobby of the Canandaigua train depot during the war.
After World War II, he sold the Star Lunchroom to Jordan and Socrates Marty, who modernized the front of the restaurant and put up the first neon sign. They also changed the name to Marty’s Restaurant.
Jordan Marty soon left to open the Lobster House seafood restaurant near the current site of Nolan’s Restaurant.
In 1978, Martin Burns bought the restaurant and kept the name Marty’s, offering a popular 99-cent breakfast.
Patty Thompson was a waitress for Burns for several years and took over the restaurant in 1987. She stayed until she married in 1989.
Bob McMath of Naples was the next owner, staying until 1991. He restored the name “The Star” after an absence of 45 years. Sandy Pierce and Chuck Clark bought the restaurant from McMath, completely remodeling it and opening it under the name “The Flying Star” in memory of Sandy’s husband, Sgt. Leon Pierce, who used that name as his amateur radio handle.
Hotchkiss then bought it in 1994 and named it Patty’s Place.