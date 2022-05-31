CANANDAIGUA — After 51 years at the old city public works garage, the Canandaigua Emergency Squad has moved its headquarters next door to 233 N. Pearl St.
The grand opening of the new facility was celebrated May 24.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling to be standing in our new headquarters,” Canandaigua Emergency Squad Chief Matt Sproul said. “We moved into our old facility in 1971. That year, we responded to 781 calls. Last year, CES responded to 7,145 calls. We continued to operate out of our old building for 51 of the 82 years we’ve been in service. So, as you can imagine, the need for a new facility was evident.
“Our new headquarters is better equipped to allow for larger training space and better access for our first responders and meets modern day necessities.”
The 13,000-square-foot facility cost $3 million. Sproul said it meets today’s safety standards and gives the squad a reliable space. The new base includes five ambulance garages, two fly car bays, and a large training room to host community safety training courses, including CPR, first aid, and Stop the Bleed.
As an independent non-profit, CES operates entirely without tax-based support. It relies solely on community donations and service billing to fund life-saving equipment and staff.
Two of the bays are dedicated to Steve LaCrosse, a CES board member and volunteer who died last August in a motorcycle crash. Among the donors to the building fund: the Sands Family Foundation, which gave $50,000, and Wegmans, which gave $25,000.
“Thank you to the community members who generously stepped up and made a donation to our headquarters fund,” said Chris O’Donnell, president of the CES Board of Directors. “We are grateful for every gift and hope people will continue to support your local ambulance. Our hew headquarters is a symbol of growth, opportunity and service to our community and we continue to rely on donations to keep our operation in service. The new building is a critical tool for us, just like an ambulance or defibrillator or other medical devices we use to treat members in our community. You never know if you may need us someday, but we will be ready, willing and able to help when you call.”
CES responds to more than 6,000 calls a year. It serves the towns of Bristol, Canandaigua, Hopewell, Gorham and East Bloomfield, and the village of Bloomfield. East Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance is a division of CES.
To learn more about Canandaigua Emergency Squad or donate to the headquarters fund, visit canandaiguaes.org.