CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Farmers Market opened for its 20th summer/fall season at 9 a.m. this morning. It will continue through Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday.
Vendors offer farm-fresh and local products, including jams and jellies, maple syrup, salad greens, vegetables, flowers and plants, treats and local honey.
The market is an association of farmers and small-scale food processors consisting of about 30 vendors who live within a limited radius of Canandaigua. New vendors this year: Red Roof Farms Market, Elsewhere Farms LLC, Hunt Heritage Farm, Ms. Lizy’s Mac-N-Cheese, Renewal Mill, Devito’s, and Taste the Market.
The market is in the Mill Street pavilion, one block east of Main Street.
Sign up for a weekly email at www.canandaiguafarmersmarket.com.