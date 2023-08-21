CANANDAIGUA — Maria Bucci sat in a chair on the front porch of her longtime home at 150 W. Gibson St. On a table next to her chair was a small pile of mementos from her two daughters’ first few years of school, some of the precious few things salvaged from the family’s flooded basement. Talking about it caused her to tear up.
Bucci recalled the events of July 9, a Sunday when the lives of her family were turned upside down. Nearly six inches of rain poured down in about three hours, causing her street to became flooded to a degree she’s never seen before. Rain flowed from Main Street to the east and from South Pearl Street, overwhelming storm sewers. The rain caused Sucker Brook, a north-south body of water that runs through the city into Canandaigua Lake, to overflow its banks and flood the entire street.
“That day was going very well. I was out gardening and got a lot done. It was a nice day,” Bucci remembered. “The rain started about 3:30, and then it really poured for several hours. My daughter, Maddie, and a friend went to a concert at CMAC, and I was going to make an early dinner. My other daughter was here from college. I noticed the backyard was full of water, which isn’t unusual for us.”
Bucci said she saw the street filling with water, prompting the family to move their cars to higher ground. Her husband, Al Jenkins, looked into the basement and saw water rising at an alarming level.
“We got our cats out of the basement safely. They were hiding from the water,” Bucci said. “The water was already about five feet deep, just under the electrical service. It was coming through the basement door. We saw the whole street flooded. Al went to get sump pumps, but got caught up in CMAC traffic and came back. I texted friends who might have pumps, and two of them made it over here with pumps, but it took a while because of the roads being flooded.”
The fire department turned off natural gas service to the street. Bucci said she called 911 many times, worried that the water would rise to the electrical service and cause contact with the water, endangering everyone.
“A neighbor works for (New York State Electric & Gas), and he was able to call and get electrical power to the street turned off,” Bucci said. “By 10:30 that night, we were being evacuated from our home by raft. The water was still coming up ... we were surrounded by water. I told my daughter not to come home from the concert, but stay with her friend.”
Bucci, her other daughter, and the family dog left by raft. Al stayed to man the pumps. The family went to her 92-year-old mother’s residence at The Hammocks housing complex, which is on higher ground at the west end of the city. Her husband went upstairs.
“It was total chaos. Gawkers and joy riders were driving down the street, which was not shut down, swamping porches and houses with waves,” Bucci said. “People were walking around taking photos to post on social media. Officials said that the water was causing manhole covers to rise and people walking could get sucked into the storm system and drown, but that didn’t stop many of them.”
Fortunately, the dirty, muddy water never made it to the first-floor living area of the Bucci home. However, a neighbor whose house doesn’t have a basement saw water seep into their first floor, causing considerable damage.
“We salvaged what we could from the basement, but lost the furnace, hot-water heater, freezer and humidifier. The water turned them upside down and all the contents came out,” she said, adding that the garage also flooded, damaging other valuables in storage there. “We lost baby pictures and other memorabilia from our daughters’ early school days that were on plastic boxes and crates, stuff that is irreplaceable. You can’t place a value on that, and it was ruined.”
Bucci, wiping away tears, said the family also lost camping and fishing equipment, and party supplies. She said the furnace and other appliances were on elevated platforms, but they were no match for the rising water. Utility shelves were knocked over and contents scattered and floating in the water.
Some of her daughter’s household items from her Rochester apartment were stored in the garage. They too were ruined.
Bucci said her and her husband’s employers were good about them taking time off to deal with the many issues that arose after the rain stopped and the basement was pumped out. One of those issues was insurance coverage. They worried about the foundation walls cracking and the many essential things that needed replacement or repair.
Because they live in a flood zone, they were required to have flood insurance. The Buccis live right next to Sucker Brook.
They were looking at nearly $30,000 to replace the furnace, washer and dryer, hot-water heater, dehumidifier, and other items. Insurance only covered a small portion of that; the Buccis will have to come up with about $15,000 themselves.
One tip she offered is to have water and sewer backup protection in your homeowners insurance policy.
“We were lucky compared to what some other people were facing,” she said, adding that she hopes a state grant program announced last week will help some, but wonders about the income requirements to qualify and the amount of paperwork required may not help that many flood victims.
Bucci, a former City Council member and the director of development at Wood Library, said she’s hopeful the damage will make officials address the flooding issue more seriously and take steps to deal with it, predicting there will be more such storms to come.
During the conversation, neighbor John Michaelko stopped by to tell her he has to have a major asbestos abatement project done, and he is still living with a friend. Bucci also wonders how home values will be affected by the July 9 flood.
“It’s been a nightmare, but we’re focused on getting back,” she said.