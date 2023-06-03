CANANDAIGUA — The transformation of the old Lisk Manufacturing Co. site into apartments and commercial space received a boost from the state last month.
The project, known as Factory 243, is the beneficiary of a $2 million Restore New York Communities Initiative grant. The grant was awarded to the city, which applied for it. It will be used toward the demolition and abatement of four old industrial buildings at 243 Gorham St., part of phase two of the project.
Capstone Construction and Real Estate Development of Rochester owns the property and is developing it. Capstone bought the property in 2016 from Commodore Plastics, which was using it as a warehouse. In May 2019, Capstone began gutting the buildings and making major renovations to convert it into 83 units of housing, plus a coffee shop and courtyard, a $17 million investment.
The grant was included in $146 million in Restore New York Round 7 grants announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The grant requires a local match, which Capstone will provide.
The history
The site once housed one of the city’s largest industrial employers, Lisk Manufacturing, which moved there from Clifton Springs in 1892. The business was established in Clifton Springs in 1889 and made pails, commodes, washtubs, teapots, dish pans, foot baths, washer boilers, sprinklers, coffee pots and other household items.
The company once employed about 800 people as the Lisk Anti-Rust Tin Manufacturing Co. Founder George W. Lisk headed up the Gorham Street plant for six years before returning to Clifton Springs to start the G.W. Lisk Co. that exists today.
The Gorham Street plant continued to expand and make new products. A second factory building was added in 1901 and an office building in 1904. The company came close to bankruptcy in 1907, but reorganized and was back on its feet in 1909. In 1944, the Savory Co. of Buffalo purchased the Lisk Co. to form Lisk-Savory Inc. However, the plant’s operations eventually were moved, and the company closed and was sold in 1965.