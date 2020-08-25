CANANDAIGUA — A new person is in charge at the Canandaigua Police Department.
In a press release, city Manager John Goodwin said he named Mathew Nielsen as police chief. Nielsen, who has 20-plus years of police experience, succeeds Stephen Hedworth, who retired last week after 20 years with the Canandaigua PD, the last four as chief.
Nielsen, who grew up in Canandaigua, joined the department in 2016 and was promoted to sergeant in 2019. He previously was with the Fairport Police Department, rising to the rank of lieutenant and serving as acting chief.
Nielsen and his wife Kristie, a kindergarten teacher in the Marcus Whitman school system, have three daughters.
“Both Kristie and I grew up in the Canandaigua area, and we are proud to call this area our lifelong home,” Nielsen said in the release.
Nielsen admitted when he joined the Canandaigua PD, it was considered by others in law enforcement to be a big risk for someone at that stage of his career.
“This was what I consider as the best decision that I have made in my professional career. Words cannot describe the fulfillment my career path has taken since coming home to work in Canandaigua,” he said. “It is quite an experience to be completely connected, both personally and professionally, to your jurisdictional area of employment and its citizens.”