CANANDAIGUA — The Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua will host its 53rd annual spaghetti dinner on Election Day, Nov. 3.
This year’s dinner, from 4-7 p.m., will be a drive-thru event at the Canandaigua American Legion, 454 N. Main St. Due to COVID-19, no indoor seating will be available and dinners are takeout only.
Lou Loy, club president, said the club will have a safe drive-up option for customers and Kiwanis members. He added that the Legion’s driveway loop is ideal for that purpose.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer this year’s spaghetti dinner on Election Night. We know it’s a fun tradition many people rely on in Canandaigua, plus it is a wonderful fundraiser for our club,” Loy said. “Offering the dinner as a takeout will ensure the safety of our Kiwanis volunteers as well as the community. We will miss Canandaigua Academy, where we have held our event for years, but we couldn’t be more grateful for the support of the Legion.”
All dinners are $10 and can be purchased ahead of time or paid for on the day of the event. Pre-event tickets are available from any Kiwanis Club member or can be purchased at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, Community Bank in Canandaigua, Lyons National Bank in Canandaigua, or Wolfe Insurance Agency.
People also can buy tickets online at CanandaiguaKiwanis.org. All proceeds will go into the community through the club’s service projects.
The club meets weekly at the Canandaigua American Legion, and all are welcome. The Kiwanis motto — “Serving the Children of the World” — is carried out by helping the community in a variety of ways, including sponsoring youth groups at the elementary, middle and high schools, highway clean-ups, raising money to help children and children’s support groups, and providing scholarships.
For more information about Kiwanis Club of Canandaigua, see CanandaiguaKiwanis.org.