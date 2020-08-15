CANANDAIGUA — Visitors to Canandaigua Lake, especially the north end, often wonder why there is an accumulation of foam along the shore.
The lake foam can be seen during all four seasons, most commonly as either long streaks down the length of the lake or in thick piles accumulating along the shoreline.
That issue will be explored at a virtual meeting of the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom.
The meeting can be accessed by going to us02web.zoom.us/j/8841426732. The phone-in number is 1-646-876-9923. The meeting ID is 884 1424 6732. Those planning to participate are asked to RSVP by sending an email to info@canandaigualakeassoc.org.
At the meeting, new research will be presented on the foam from Global Aquatic Research, hired by the CLWA to collect samples and do testing from the late summer and fall of 2019. Lake foam researchers Richard Smith and Stella Woodard of GAR will present their findings and answer questions from meeting participants. They also will be available to discuss their findings by email or another conference at a later date.
The event will be recorded and posted to the website canandaigualakeassoc.org.