CANANDAIGUA — It was a hot summer with little rainfall.
As a result, the level of Canandaigua Lake is 7 to 9 inches lower than normal, especially affecting boaters who have to carefully navigate the channels and lake to avoid propellers encountering seaweed, rocks and mud.
Many boaters are taking their vessels out of private docks and boat slips for the winter and are noticing the lower lake level.
“We had a very hot July, August and September. That increased the evaporation rate of the lake water and the bodies of water that drain into the lake, a major factor in the lower lake level,” said Kevin Olvaney, manager of the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council. It’s all Mother Nature. Water goes out at the north end in a controlled way, but it isn’t replaced with rainfall or tributaries.”
He said one inch of water on a lake the size of Canandaigua, which has 10,500 acres of surface, equals 300 million gallons of water gone. He said this is “sort of” typical for October and November, but this year seems to have happened quicker and more rapidly.
“The water year starts Oct. 1. So Sept. 30 should be the lowest level and then the lake level starts to creep up as rain and snow increases until spring, adding water,” Olvaney said.
The city of Canandaigua’s water plant on West Lake Road is not affected because its intake pipe is about 45 feet down into the lake.
The city’s wastewater treatment plant on Saltonstall Street is required by its permit to release at least 35 cubic feet of treated water per second into a feeder canal that leads to the Canandaigua Outlet, which flows into the state canal system. That feeder canal is fed by the lake, and chief plant operator Phil Neininger said “the lake is pretty low, no doubt, more than usual.”
Neininger said he keeps track of the lake level closely and said the level is 5 inches lower than it was the same time last year in terms of feet above sea level. He agrees that nature is the controlling factor, with prevention of high levels or flooding about the only thing people can control, to a degree.
“No matter what we do, we can’t make it rain,” Neininger said.
John Steele is operations manager for Sutter’s Marina on the north end of Canandaigua Lake. He agreed the lake level is definitely lower than usual.
“It’s shortened the boating season for many. Normally, they’d be able to get out on the lake a couple more weeks,” he said. “Now many are pulling their boats out early. It’s compressed the schedule for us to bringing the boats in for storage. Many are in a hurry to get out. The low water level makes it hard to get them off their lifts. The water isn’t high enough to get them to float.”
“They are seeing prop damage from hitting rocks that normally aren’t a problem,” Steele said.
One pontoon boat owner said the lake has dropped so far that he has to use a stool to get from the dock into his boat.
Others point to Sucker Brook where the state has a boat launch site at the north end of the lake. A large swatch of muddy bottom can be seen on the west side of the brook near the launch ramps.