CANANDAIGUA — For nearly 70 years, property owners on the shores of Canandaigua Lake have marked the Labor Day weekend with a “Ring of Fire” — lights encircling the lake.
This year, the incendiary lights used in the past were replaced by environmentally friendly LED lights. In addition, residents of the Holiday Harbour condominium development at the north end of the lake also sold and used LED lights around its channel and dock areas as part of the Ring of Fire tradition.
Assisting with the transition was a collaboration between the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association and the Canandaigua Wegmans. Wegmans reported selling 6,654 LED flares prior to the Ring of Fire, which was held Sept. 4. The association stopped selling incendiary flares in 2017, and the Canandaigua Wegmans does not sell them anymore, either. In addition, seven other Wegmans stores in the region sell only LED flares.
“The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association found an environmentally sensitive alternative without compromising tradition,” association president Lynn Klotz said. “I’m thrilled to have seen such a great response from the lake-wide community, demonstrating their care for the biggest resource here, Canandaigua Lake. We invite all lakeside residents to take the pledge to convert to LED flares in 2022.”
The LED flare emits a red light. The flares are reusable, have a flicker mode and can be seen a mile across the lake, all without leaving a chemical residue. The units resemble traditional flares and average 90-100 hours of run time on regular or rechargeable AAA batteries.
Although more expensive than chemical flares, association officials said the LED flares can save money over time because they are reusable from year to year and also can be used in a vehicle or boat.
The Ring of Fire is a Native American custom of lighting fires to express gratitude for being saved from the Great Snake and for good hunting and fishing. Canandaigua Lake’s modern version began in 1953 and included the lighting of the first fire at the top of Bare Hill overlooking the lake, followed by residents around the lake lighting fires or flares, marking the unofficial end of summer.