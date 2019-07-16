CANANDAIGUA — A new trail will be unveiled in Canandaigua Thursday.
People can’t walk it or bike it or even stop and taste wine along it, like so many Finger Lakes wine trails.
But they can paddle on it.
It’s the Canandaigua Lake Water Trail.
It is a comprehensive listing of the 20 launching destinations and emergency access sites around Canandaigua Lake. It creates a network of public access sites for paddlers to explore and enjoy, hopefully providing a high-quality paddling experience for kayakers, paddle boarders, canoeists and the like.
A public, kick-off celebration of the official opening of the trail will be 3 p.m. Thursday at the Kershaw Park Small Marine Craft Launch, 155 Lakeshore Drive, next to the Twisted Rail Brewing Company.
“Paddling enthusiasts have long utilized Canandaigua Lake as a paddling destination,” said Mayor Ellen Polimeni. “The Canandaigua Lake Water Trail website is the central location for paddlers to plan a trip. It includes information on restrooms, paddling distances, itineraries, nearby amenities, parking and more.”
Valerie Knoblauch, president and CEO of the Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, the official tourism promotion agency for Ontario County, said that one of the top questions from visitors to the county is how to access the beautiful Finger Lakes.
“The Canandaigua Lake Water Trail gives visitors and locals accessible year-round access to enjoy paddling routes for a diverse set of paddlers, ranging from a novice paddler who would like to get out on the water for a couple of hours to very experienced long-distance paddlers,” Knoblauch said.
The lake borders the city and town of Canandaigua and the towns of Gorham and Naples.
“Having all this information in one convenient place, along with maps, suggested itineraries and paddling guidelines is a fantastic resource to offer our visitors,” said Fred Lightfoote, Gorham town supervisor.
The trail guide is sponsored by the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council, the National Park Service, Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, Finger Lakes Land Trust, multiple municipalities and numerous stakeholders.
