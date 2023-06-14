CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association’s annual meeting is set for 5-7 p.m. June 20 at Lincoln Hill Farms’ Sunflower Tent on Route 247 in Hopewell.
“Ripple Effect 2023 for Lake and Watershed Protection” will feature presentations from the board and staff, an update from watershed program manager Kevin Olvany, a review of the treasurer’s report, and a vote on officers and directors. It concludes with the announcement of 2023 award recipients.
Those attending can visit showcase tables to learn about ongoing lake protection projects.
Reservations should be made by Thursday. Light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will be available.
For more information, stop in at CLWA’s 144 Mill St. office in Canandaigua or visit info@canandaigualakeassoc.org.