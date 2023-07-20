CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association will conduct a water and wildlife summer camp program at Onanda Park for students entering grades 6-9.
The program is aimed at engaging students in scientific research of Canandaigua Lake through hands-on lessons about watershed biology, chemistry and ecology, and learning from expert environmental educators and guest instructors from regional conservation groups.
Campers can sign up for one week or two weeks.
The camps run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the first week running Aug. 14-19. Week 1 campers will explore the many “critters” found under leaves and rocks i the streams and forests. Campers will learn about invasive species, food webs, and water quality, and ride a bus around the lake to conduct water sampling and analysis.
Week 2 runs from Aug. 21-25. Campers will explore the fish and amphibians commonly found in the lake. They will learn special fishing and tying techniques and participate in the assessment of fish populations. They will also have a boat ride around the lake while participating in water sampling, courtesy of the Freedom Boat Club.
The cost is $150 a week. Sponsorships are available. The camps are supported by the Guido and Ellen Palma Foundation.
To register, go to www.canandaigualakeassoc.org/water-and-wildlife-summer-camp or call 585-394-5030.