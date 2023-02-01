CANANDAIGUA — The use of chemical de-icing agents creates environmental problems. So does the hemlock woolly adelgid.
Both topics will be explored in upcoming presentations by the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association.
On Feb. 16, Dr. Bruce Gilman will present the history of de-icing and road salt, review the scientific literature on their use, and describe the ongoing tributary sampling program he has established with student volunteers from Finger Lakes Community College. That will take place from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Hamlin Room at Wood Library.
After Gilman’s talk, Canandaigua Lake Watershed Council Manager Kevin Olvany will discuss the best management practices that several area municipalities will be using to help minimize the impact of de-icing agents on local waterways. A community discussion will follow.
Registration is limited to 40 participants. Those interested should register at info@canandaigualakeassoc.org.
CLWA also will sponsor a workshop on the hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive insect infecting hemlock trees. The HWA workshop will be from 1-3 p.m. March 5 at Cumming Nature Center near Naples. The presenter will be Matt Gallo, terrestrial invasive species coordinator for the Finger Lakes PRISM.
Participants will learn about the pest, treatment options available to property owners, how to identify the HWA, and how to report it to the IMapInvasives network. That will be followed by a short hike and a cup of cocoa.
The HWA is found on the underside of trees, where it can appear like a white woolly mass. When enough HWAs are on a tree, the tree responds by shutting down food to the twigs, killing the needles and, finally, the tree itself.
Admission is free for CLWA members and $9 for non-members. To register, go to info@canandaigualakeassoc.org.
Also, from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 25 will be a nature walk and nature exploration for the family at Cumming Nature Center. Participants will be able to learn about winter animals and, if snow is on the ground, tracing techniques.
The program is best suited for children 14 and younger and their families.
To register, go to info@canandaigulakessoc.org.