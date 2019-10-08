CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County sheriff’s investigators arrested a local man Monday after a child pornography probe.
Mitchell J. Seweryn, 30, of North Main Street, was charged with promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child, a felony. He was arrested after police executed a search warrant at his home.
The arrest followed an investigation by the FBI Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force, which includes a sheriff’s office investigator.
County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said during June and July of this year, Seweryn used a file-sharing network to download and share pornographic material including children being forced to engage in sexual activity with adult men.
Henderson added that Seweryn also was in possession of several videos containing child pornography on a separate flash drive in his home. That was seized on the search warrant.
Seweryn was taken to the county jail for arraignment. The Canandaigua Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office and FBI task force.