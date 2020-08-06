JUNIUS — One of the suspects in an Oneida County homicide lives in Ontario County.
Travon D. Golden, 22, of Canandaigua, was charged Wednesday by state police with second-degree murder in the death of Tyler McBain, 21, of Oneida Castle. Golden was arraigned at Oneida County Jail and remanded without bail.
The other suspect, who eluded police Tuesday, remains at large.
Oneida-based New York State Police Troop D is heading up the investigation.
Trooper Jack Keller said state police followed up on a report of a physical assault at an upper-floor apartment in Oneida Castle early Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived, they found McBain dead. Neighbors and witnesses told police they heard an argument in the apartment before the assault, and they identified the vehicle used to get away as a black Ford SUV.
Golden and someone believed to be a younger male fled the scene, driving west on Route 5. A state trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle matching the SUV’s description on the Thruway, near Exit 42 in Geneva. When the driver didn’t pull over, a chase began.
Troopers said the vehicle exited the Thruway and drove east on Route 96 in Waterloo, then north on Nine Foot Road in Junius before crashing into a ditch near Waterloo Premium Outlets on Route 318 in Junius. The two occupants fled on foot.
Golden was captured quickly. The other escaped and could not be located after an extensive search of the area by troopers, deputies, search dogs, drones and a helicopter.
Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for the New York State Police Troop E in Canandaigua, said Wednesday police had scaled back their search, and there was speculation the other suspect got a ride and left the area.
Police said the man should be considered dangerous, but they don’t know if he is armed.
Residents in the area of Nine Foot Road and Route 318 and customers at Waterloo Premium Outlets were urged to shelter in place when Tuesday’s manhunt began. Some mall stores closed and asked customers to leave around 5 p.m.
State police are asking anyone with information that could assist the investigation to call (315) 366-6000.