CANANDAIGUA — In what the city’s police chief described as a “serious situation,” a local man has been arrested for kidnapping after allegedly holding a woman captive for three days.
Michael R. Phillips, 31, was charged March 23 by city police with felony counts of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault. Phillips also was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing governmental administration.
Canandaigua Police Chief Mathew Nielsen said Phillips held a woman older than 65 captive inside a city residence for three days. Phillips is accused of injuring the woman during that time.
Nielsen declined to discuss specifics of the case, including a possible motive and Phillips’ relationship to the victim. Nielsen did say they knew each other and police had been to the residence before.
“We are not really certain what his ultimate goal was,” Nielsen said. “This was a serious event for days and the length of time the person was trapped in this house.”
Police said the woman was taken to a hospital, treated for injuries that were not life threatening, and released.
Nielsen added that Phillips refused to be fingerprinted or photographed at the police station, leading to the obstruction charge.
Phillips was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment and remanded without bail.