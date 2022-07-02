CANANDAIGUA — An Ontario County jury Friday found Christopher Diaz of Canandaigua guilty of criminally negligent homicide.
Diaz, 32, was originally charged with first-degree manslaughter in connection with the Dec. 19, 2020 death of Anthony Gray after the two were involved in a physical fight at 99 Phoenix St. A Grand Jury indicted Diaz for criminally negligent homicide. Diaz pleaded innocent and asked for a trial.
During the week-long trial before a jury, testimony revealed that Diaz was involved in a dispute with his girlfriend at the Phoenix Street residence. The girlfriend called her stepfather, Gray, who lived nearby, for help.
When he arrived, Diaz and Gray got into a fight that saw both crash through a door window onto the ground, where the fight continued. Gray was found unresponsive and unconscious and he later died at Thompson Hospital from his injuries, including a piece of glass lodged in a heart artery.
The jury deliberated about four hours before reaching its verdict.
Diaz was represented by attorney Carrie Bleakley, who argued that Gray was as much an aggressor in the fight as Diaz. The prosecutor was Assistant District Attorney Alyksandra Stanczak. The presiding judge was County Judge Frederick Reed.
Diaz will be sentenced later.