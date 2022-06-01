CANANDAIGUA — A South Carolina sheriff’s statement that “New York is not far enough” rang true when it came to a local resident arrested for his alleged connection to a fatal shooting in the Palmetto State.
Michael T. Lloyd, 20, was arrested Monday by city police as a fugitive from justice. He is one of three people facing a murder charge in the May 13 drive-by shooting death of a 6-year-old boy in Orangeburg County, S.C.
“We had law enforcement across the country looking for these suspects. I said we would not stop until we found them,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a news conference over the holiday weekend. “A child was retiring for the night after an evening with family and friends. And now he’s gone because of these cowards.”
Canandaigua Police Chief Mathew Nielsen said Lloyd was arrested without incident Monday at a Saltonstall Street residence. The Ontario County sheriff’s office, state police, and U.S. Marshal’s Service assisted in apprehending him.
Lloyd’s arrest capped an area search that started Friday, when a vehicle believed to be involved in the South Carolina shooting was seen in Ontario County. It was later found in Palmyra, with two people inside detained by Wayne County deputies.
The driver, a 17-year-old not named by police, was wanted in connection with the shooting and taken into custody. Ontario County Sheriff’s Lt. Joseph Murphy said the passenger, an adult male, has not been charged with any crimes.
Murphy said the vehicle was involved in a Geneva incident several days earlier.
“I cannot provide any further information on the Geneva incident at this time, as it is an ongoing investigation,” Murphy said.
Ravenell said police in New York were looking for Lloyd after the teen’s arrest. He later praised area police for arresting him.
“He can run. New York is not far enough,” he said.
Police in South Carolina previously arrested a third suspect in the case, 19-year-old Ethan Anderson. Police said his car was the one found in New York, although Anderson was arrested in South Carolina.
Lloyd is being held in the Ontario County Jail, pending extradition. Nielsen said Lloyd has lived in Canandaigua since at least 2017 and was arrested twice in recent months by his officers — the first time last December for allegedly stealing a vehicle, and another time on a bench warrant in March for failure to appear in court.
Police in South Carolina said the shooting likely was motivated by drugs or robbery, although the suspects appear to have targeted the wrong house.
Murphy referred questions about Lloyd’s connection to South Carolina to Orangeburg County sheriff’s Lt. James Shumpert, who did not reply to an email from the Times.