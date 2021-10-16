CANANDAIGUA — A Canandaigua man is the organizer of an event modeled after Hands Across America that he said is about standing up for freedom against what he calls tyranny by our governments.
Freedom Chain 2021, being organized by Jonathan Mickelsen, takes place from 3-4 p.m. Sunday. He wants people across the nation to unite by holding hands and forming a human chain “to show unity across the United States.”
Locally, the event takes place at the intersection of Routes 5&20 and Route 332 in Canandaigua.
“We will be making a chain of people on the southeast side of 5&20 heading towards Geneva,” Mickelsen said.
He wants people to come together in a prominent place in their community, such as Main Street or a city or town hall, and join hands. Mickelsen asks those that are working at that time to do the same.
Participants are asked to record their events with video or photos and to send them to FreedomChainMovement@gmail.com, where they will be posted on YouTube and the Rumble Channel, he said.
“Americans are fed up with government officials, school boards and the freedom of choice being taken away by many mandates across the country,” Mickelsen said.
On his Facebook page, Mickelsen features posts questioning vaccine and mask mandates, while condemning national Democrats.
“This is about standing up for freedom,” Mickelsen said. “If we don’t stand up now, there will be no freedom for our children and future generations. (It’s) freedom against tyrannical control in our government, school boards and in our places of employment.”