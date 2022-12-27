CANANDAIGUA — A Canandaigua man was sentenced Friday in Ontario County Court to 30 years in state prison on two child sex assault charges.
Craig T. Corbett, 48, was sentenced by Ontario County Judge Craig Doran to 15-year terms in each charge to be served consecutively. In addition, he was sentenced to 20 years of post-release supervision, fined $1,000, and ordered to pay other mandatory fees.
Doran also approved an order of protection for the victims.
Corbett was arrested by Canandaigua police in July, charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child. Police said that from December 2012 to December 2014, Corbett engaged in repeated sexual conduct with a young child.
He also was charged with engaging in repeated sexual conduct with another child from September 2019 to June 2020.
Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts and defense attorney Peter Chambers agreed on the sentence and recommended it to Doran.