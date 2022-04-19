CANANDAIGUA — Citing the impacts of Covid-19 and inflation on the economy, City Council will consider giving property owners who are late in paying their city taxes a one-time break this year.
Council will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. today on a proposed local law that would amend a 1994 ordinance that sets interest and penalties for delinquent tax payments.
City Manager John Goodwin said Council adopted similar local laws in 2020 and ’21, and there isn’t any “appreciable” difference in collection rates, or interest and penalties, in the past two years. He said there is solid Council support to extend it another year.
“It provides an extra month without penalty or interest to pay city taxes,” Goodwin said. “The idea is to give some support to those that might have been negatively impacted by Covid-19.”
The proposed amendments:
• Right now, city taxes are due by May 31. The deadline to pay without penalty would be extended to June 30.
• The interest on unpaid taxes as of July 1 would drop from 3% to 1%.
• Interest on delinquent taxes as of Aug. 1 would drop from 6% to 3%.
• Unpaid taxes as of Sept. 1 would carry a 6% penalty.
• For unpaid taxes on Oct. 1 and beyond, the interest would be 6% plus 1% for each succeeding month, beginning in October.
Council may adopt the local law later in tonight’s meeting. If it does, the legislation would take effect immediately.
The 2022 city tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value is $7.41.