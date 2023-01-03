CANANDAIGUA — A Rochester developer has completed the first phase of turning the old Lisk Manufacturing Co. factory at 243 Gorham St. into 83 apartments, an office building, and a small restaurant.
Capstone Construction and Real Estate Development now wants to keep going with a Phase 2 and is asking City Council to apply for a Restore New York Communities Initiative grant to assist in that effort.
Council's Planning Committee will meet at 7 p.m. today (Jan. 3) to consider that request. Don Lasher of Capstone will reveal Phase 2 plans and ask the city to apply for the grant.
The Restore New York grant program was established to revitalize urban and rural areas, disadvantaged communities and stabilizing neighborhoods by assisting projects to demolish, deconstruct, rehabilitate and reconstruct vacant, abandoned, condemned or surplus properties.
Phase 1 of the Factory 243 project consisted of 83 apartments of various sizes, some office space, and a restaurant and coffee shop.
Phase 2 includes selective demolition and abatement of four existing structures within the complex to create five residential apartment buildings with 51 units and two commercial spaces.
Capstone bought the property in 2016 from Commodore Plastics, which was using it as a warehouse. In 2019, Capstone began renovating the buildings, with Phase 1 being a $17 million investment. The Phase 2 costs are still being calculated.
If the four-member Planning Committee votes to move ahead with the grant application, the full Council will consider the matter at its 7 p.m. meeting Thursday. (Jan. 5)