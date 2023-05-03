CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. has contributed $350,000 toward construction of the new Sands Family YMCA on North Street.
As a result, the YMCA of Greater Rochester, which operates the Canandaigua facility, will name a portion of the new facility the CNB Midway Adventure Center and Child Watch.
“Canandaigua National Bank is proud to support the new state-of-the-art YMCA,” said Vince Yacuzzo, chief financial officer of CNB and a YMCA member. “As a parent raising a young family, I realize how vital quality child care and programs are for the kids in this community.”
The Child Watch space will be dedicated to younger children and feature soft-play elements designed to facilitate learning and play. The Adventure Center, which will be for older children, includes a two-story climbing structure with slides and obstacles. YMCA officials said both will pay homage to a local icon, Roseland Amusement Park on Canandaigua Lake, which closed in 1985.
“Being able to celebrate the past while looking toward a new era of service in Canandaigua is something we’re very excited about,” said Jason Gottfried, Sands Family YMCA executive director. “To have a local community organization like Canandaigua National Bank & Trust join us in investing in our mission speaks volumes about our shared commitment to families in our community.”
Officials said the bank’s donation is crucial in helping the YMCA meet its $6 million fundraising goal in support of the new YMCA, which is named for the historic gift of $13.5 million from the Sands Family Foundation.
The new YMCA is scheduled to be completed and open Oct. 2.