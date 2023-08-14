CANANDAIGUA — City officials have signed a new electricity supply contract for residents and small businesses that provides a fixed rate and access to renewable energy.
The contract goes into effect Sept. 1. The deadline for customers to opt out was Aug. 8, but that can still happen without penalty after the program has launched.
The 27-month deal is the city’s second contract with Gateway Community Power since 2021. It’s administered by Joule Community Power. Constellation NewEnergy Inc. will be the electricity supplier.
Under the new contract, Rochester Gas & Electric remains responsible for delivery, repair services, and billing.
Eligible customers were notified by mail in July and will be enrolled automatically unless they choose to opt out and continue to receive electricity from RG&E.
Gateway Community Power is a program that enables communities to create large, energy-buying groups. The city works with the town of Canandaigua and village of Victor to offer it.
Since 2021, city officials say the program’s fixed rate has saved customers more than $330,900 on electricity bills, compared to what they’d pay under RG&E’s variable rate, and also protected them from the volatile billing that happened often last year.
“The city of Canandaigua is proud to be a leader in the state by implementing sustainability initiatives,” City Manager John Goodwin said. “The relaunch of the CCA program will continue to help us achieve sustainability and environmental goals by having a 100% renewable supply offered to the community at a lower rate than an individual would be able to secure on their own.”
For more information, visit www.gatewaycommunitypower.com or call 585-244-0244.