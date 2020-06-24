CANANDAIGUA — Residents and businesses in the city of Canandaigua and village of Victor now have options in terms of electrical power.
The two communities are now able to secure more favorable energy supply rates and designate renewable energy sources as part of a geographic area commonly referred to as the "Gateway to the Finger Lakes."
In April, the Canandaigua City Council authorized Joule Community Power to act as the city's program administrator for its new clean energy program. The city joined Gateway Community Power, a community choice aggregation (CCA) program that enables people and businesses in Canandaigua and Victor to pool electricity demand to leverage their collective purchasing power.
"The city of Canandaigua has been a leader with respect to the utilization of alternative energy sources and CCA will give us the opportunity to continue to lead by providing our entire community with renewable energy at a lower cost than they are paying now," said City Manager John Goodwin.
Community choice programs empower local municipalities, rather than the state, to select the default source of electric supply for residents and small businesses. Goodwin said through these programs, municipalities can help energy consumers in their communities obtain clean energy, gain price stability and save money on electricity. The contract guaranteeing the fixed rate is held by the municipality, giving consumers the flexibility to participate without requiring additional action by the consumer.
"This is a remarkable opportunity for the city and village to source 100 percent clean electricity supply on their own terms and to support the development of local renewable energy," said Glenn Weinberg, CCA program director at Joule Community Power.
The New York State Public Service Commission authorized the creation of CCA programs in 2016 after the idea was piloted by 20 communities in Westchester County. As of May 2019, the program had expanded to 26 municipalities, with 25 of them choosing energy from renewable generation sources. It has saved more than 110,000 homes and small businesses more than $17 million.
In 2019, Joule introduced community choice programs to more than 25,000 utility account holders in seven communities in the state through two CCA programs.
Gateway Community Power is one of three new CCA programs that Joule is launching this summer.